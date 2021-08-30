Sussex Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority's patrol vessel Watchful. Picture: Geoffrey Lee

Leaving Europe was promised to provide protection for UK fishing and Protected Fishing Areas, with Michael Gove announcing better protection for UK Territorial Waters. We now see the evidence of these promises with trawling in protected waters, UK fishing fleets unable to sell their catches to their nearest market, Europe, and boats and firms going bust. While non-UK trawlers are able to use destructive trawling techniques in protected UK waters while the UK, with insufficient Protection Vessels to monitor UK waters, can merely watch in frustration.

The Conservatives promised the ‘greenest government ever’ while Mr Cameron posed with his huskies, yet on every count the seas are more polluted, fishing stocks are not protected, and UK fishermen have seen their industry decimated by government indifference having received their votes to win the last election.

Bexhill and Battle has a large seaside community along the English Channel with several fishing communities along the coast denied the protections promised in both the Referendum in 2016 and 2 subsequent Elections by a government concerned with protecting their political control than the people of the UK and the seas around our island nation.