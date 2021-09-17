The Ashdown House site is a suitable brownfield site for development, but not with a supermarket - which will generate a lot of extra traffic movements - when there’s a Sainsbury’s just across the road. A better option would be a new GP surgery there - much needed in the area.

Also, it would make sense not to build houses on the Harrow Lane Playing Fields if this development goes ahead as the field could continue as a “green lung” amenity for new residents from the Ashdown House site as well as current residents who live in the area. Both developments together would generate far too much traffic in an already congested area (Harrow Lane/The Ridge), and I really don’t know where all the new children will go to school when Little Ridge is, I believe, already full.