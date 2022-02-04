I am just writing to inform your readers about my concerns regarding the road/pavement conditions within Hastings, St-Leonards, and Rye.

I regularly report items such as blocked drains, potholes, uneven pavements to the relevant authority, but I have noted that the problem has only got worse.

For example, I have noted that the quality of the road surface on the industrial estates in St-Leonards-on-Sea such as the Castleham Industrial Estate and other industrial areas is not great.

Poor road condition on Battle Road, St Leonards. SUS-201003-140758001

This is very concerning due to me believing that this will have a negative impact on the businesses that are based within the areas, which also contribute the most to our local economy.

It was only the other day that I was walking down Menzies Road/St-Leonards-on-Sea and I noted that the quality of the pavement was very poor. I reported this to East Sussex Highways who repaired the area that was dangerous.

This could have been very dangerous for pedestrians and especially those that are wheelchair dependent. I have also spotted uneven pavements in Upper Maze Hill/St-Leonards-On-Sea. The same situation applies especially when it comes to Health and Safety.

I am going to be writing to our local MP, Sally-Ann-Hart to raise my concerns and to see if the road and pavement network can be improved.