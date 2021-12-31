Re: Queensway Gateway Road. There is absolutely no need for traffic lights - this will hold the traffic up even more - a roundabout would do the job - we have all passed our driving tests and are perfectly capable of negotiating a roundabout without intervention of traffic lights. Also it is not exactly environmentally friendly waiting at traffic lights chugging out fumes. There must also be the added cost of putting in/maintenance of traffic lights - why is this even being put on the table as an option? It makes me think that perhaps there is a special offer on traffic lights in Hastings - BOGOF maybe - the other end of the bypass seems to manage quite well without the need of traffic lights.