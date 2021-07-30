Alexandra Park in Hastings could have cycle paths. SUS-201019-133734001

The lack of concern exercised by the political elite in Hastings towards those safe havens once enjoyed by pedestrians, has reached a level from which there may be no return.

Referring to the dangers presented to those on foot in Alexandra Park, I would appeal, and in no uncertain terms, implore MP for Hastings Sally-Ann Hart to spend just a little time in the Park on a beautiful summer’s day when it is busily peopled by families with small children, people walking their dogs, baby buggies, the elderly, the vulnerable and infirm.

The proposal from East Sussex County Council that all this be intermingled with wheeled vehicles moving at speeds possibly reaching 50mph (E-scooters) along a footpath that has an average width of 9 feet is the certain recipe for disaster.

I suspect our MP has occasion to rub shoulders with the Secretary of State for the Environment.

A word or two expressing the concerns of the people of Hastings would not go amiss … in fact, it is demanded.