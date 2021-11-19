Making a meal of the English language
From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:44 am
There has been quite a bit in the national press about missing apostrophes. My pet hate is: ‘Now your here…’ - ‘you’re/you are’.
A local Christmas menu says: ’All served with a selection of the Chefs freshly prepared …’
I’ve never tasted chef.
