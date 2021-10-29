Hastings Week 2021: National Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-211017-084308001

I feel certain I’m expressing the views of all the Town Criers, who entered the 68th National Town Criers Championship held on Saturday, October, 16, when I express our sincere thanks to all the people of Hastings for the first class welcome and warm hospitality we received.

It was truly wonderful to be a part of Saturday’s spectacular events at the end of Hastings Week and to experience once again both the true community spirit which is its hallmark and that special element of weirdness which makes the town so special.

We all missed this extravaganza last year and commend all those involved in getting this seminal event back up and running despite the many understandable concerns relating to the pandemic.

The new venue of Butler’s Gap in the Old Town proved more than suitable for our extreme sport and we look forward to returning there next year.

Thank you Hastings , we look forward to October 2022.

Cheers and Oyez