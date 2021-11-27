It is very tiresome when waiting to exit a T-junction if a car turns left into it without having indicated
From: Quentin Borthwick, Canute Road, Hastings
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:59 am
Would motorists and other road users kindly signal their intention before changing direction?
It is very tiresome when waiting to exit a T-junction if a car turns left into it without having indicated. Also roundabouts.
You know who you are!
