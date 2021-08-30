In order to protect Hastings Old Town pavements from damage we should ban large lorries
From: Dr JC Hart BA MSc DProf, West Hill Road, St Leonards-on-Sea
Monday, 30th August 2021, 7:50 am
Updated
Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:36 am
What can be done about the pavements in Hastings Old Town being routinely damaged by delivery lorries?
Surely the only option is to bar vehicles over a certain weight from the area of concern, and for deliveries to be facilitated by collection using a smaller conveyance (such as a hand cart or bicycle trailer) from a safe muster point.
