An abandoned migrant boat on Hastings beach SUS-210809-100531001

I have just read the extraordinary attack by Wayne Andrews on the RNLI which he believes is guilty of ‘helping illegal activity’ by which he means assisting cross Channel migrants to come ashore safely.

He implies strongly that the RNLI should be stripped of its charitable status for such outrageous ‘political’ action. Thank goodness for the RNLI is all I can say. Mr Andrews says he will no longer support them in which case, as a long time supporter,

I am more than happy to make a donation to cover his lack of generosity.