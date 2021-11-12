Bulverhythe showing the recycling depot

On Tuesday I came to the conclusion that East Sussex County Council doesn’t take “Going Green” seriously. I’d been painting and decorating and had some white spirit and left over paint so I cycled to the waste and recycling Site in Freshfields, off the Bexhill Road.

When I reached the entrance I was told that pushbikes weren’t allowed in and I was promptly (and politely) escorted off the premises still with my chemicals in my backpack.

If we are going to achieve our target for reducing Co2 emissions and pollution this kind of discrimination needs to end. There are many local people who do not have a car. Why can only motorists recycle waste and dispose of chemicals responsibly at the local site?