Hastings Lifeboat Station/RNLI

As a native of Hastings I was ashamed to read an article relating to some people attempting to block a lifeboat rescue launch.

Most of us are not unthinking bigots with no compassion for those fleeing war, starvation and other life-threatening circumstances. We may have a surfeit of second homes, Air B&B’s and the like in Hastings, but we are by no means “full”, as a person reputedly put it.

The RNLI crews put their lives at risk every day for others, at no cost to those people.