Mayor James Bacon with his Annual Christmas Sock Appeal SUS-211217-064944001

I was pleased to read that our genuinely caring and compassionate Mayor, James Bacon, has been able to continue ‘The Annual Christmas Sock Appeal. (Observer, December 10 ). The first such appeal was launched way back in 1994 during my own time as Mayor of Hastings.

It is surely a salutary thought that some 27 years have elapsed since the appeal’s inception and yet such a basic need still necessitates charitable giving for ‘vulnerable people in our community.’ Our Mayor has even expanded the original sock appeal into one which asks for not only socks but hats, scarves, underwear and gloves!’

In the true spirit of Christmas I hope that the kind hearted people of Hastings demonstrate their quite astonishing generosity but I still hold on to the dream that one glorious day such ‘Appeals’ will be a thing of the past.

Wishing you all a happy, safe and peaceful Christmastide.