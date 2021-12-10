I offer an explanation as to why only 36% of people aged 50 and over in Hastings have received an extra ‘jab’
From: Erica Barrett, The Ridge, Hastings
I offer a possible explanation as to why ‘only 36% of people aged 50 and over in Hastings have received an extra ‘jab’, as you report.
Could it be because 64% of the appointments offered have been for geographically ridiculous places for Hastings’ residents?
My wheelchair-bound cousin was given an appointment in Canterbury; a friend was allocated to Tilling Green, another to Ticehurst and another to Brighton.
Just 4 examples of a system that is so obviously faulty one would think that even somebody in the NHS appointments system might have noticed.
If the NHS is serious about giving all over-50s a booster vaccine it needs to study a map of the borough of Hastings and match residents to their local venue. Otherwise the uptake will remain worrying low and Covid numbers will continue to rise.
