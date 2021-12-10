Call me an old cynic if you will, but I have little faith in the promises of any development company so the promises of 75 new homes with 25% of them “affordable” – say 18 houses – and additional plots for self-build projects, which sounds very nice at the outset, I will applaud – if and when those 18+ “affordable” houses (no doubt affordable to those on good sound double incomes with a nice nest egg, anyway, certainly not to young folk on miserable wages) are standing on the site with the self build plots under way.