I was born and brought up in Hastings 75 years ago and I now feel very sad about how it has changed over the years.

I would love to have seen the old Debenhams site turned into one of those big indoor markets like they have in Europe where you can buy anything from fish/meat/fruit/vegetables and more plus clothes, shoes, bags and many more household items.

Hastings town centre

Also, it would be lovely for somewhere like that when the weather is bad/wet. It could also still have had a lovely restaurant looking out to the sea as it did before.

However, most of the suggestions from the people of Hastings fall on deaf ears with our council and developers but we have to try. Does anyone else agree with these thoughts?