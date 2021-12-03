A homeless person

I have noticed that there are many people in Hastings sleeping outside in this recent cold spell. I am appalled with the way human beings are left outside to freeze, in some cases to death.

As a citizen of Hastings with no money or influence, I feel helpless, I can do nothing to help them get a place to live out of the coastal east wind. I am writing to raise awareness of their plight, in the hope that the council acts before they freeze to death.