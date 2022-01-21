The vast amount of new housing being built was permitted with the following proviso submitted by the developers and local government.

These were, with reference to the NE Bexhill housing estate, the provision of a primary school, local shops, two football pitches, a doctors’ surgery, a play area. I believe all of these proposals are now defunct after local schools/doctors and others then decided they could all cope without the need for more facilities.

A new home being built (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

How this scenario can be justified when local schools are full, hard or impossible to book an appointment with a doctor, only two local shops (in Pebsham) to serve thousands of homes. Road infrastructure is unable to cope with the increase in demand. Buses stop running by 8pm too!

SE Water also stated there was enough capacity for the supply of water and also the treatment of waste water for new housing.

Only this week SE Water and other water companies have reported there will be severe shortages for the supply of water in the whole of the South East which will require massive investments to repair leaks plus there will be a need for at least 3 new reservoirs to be commissioned before 2030 .

It’s time to review the overdevelopment of our towns, especially in Bexhill, Eastbourne and Hastings, putting halt on new developments, whilst a thorough review takes place for determining the sustainability of more housing, cars and, of course, people.

