Horntye Park, Hastings could become a building site

The Trustees of Horntye are selling the football, cricket pitch and petanque area to build more houses.

This sports ground was created after the sale of, the Central Cricket Ground was sold for a shopping area.

That was left in perpetuity for the people of Hastings The facilities at Horntye are used by Cricket Disability and Working Wonders for the disabled. Neither have transport to go to Claremont (outside the Hastings boundary).

Petanque is used by mainly retired people not all with transport, adult and children’s cricket and football is supported by people in the same position.

Horntye is on several bus routes which makes it accessible to many, also free parking for car owners.

The old Hastings High School, on the Ridge, playing fields were built on, the Harrow Lane ones are now under threat, what next?

The Oval? Bowlers no longer use Alexandra Park green as I understand the fees set by the council are too high. So that is wasted too for much needed pleasure and exercise.

Trustees, please think again about Horntye, it was created with our money from a bequest to the people of Hastings and should remain available to all, indoors and outside.