Hastings Visitor Centre has moved to Station Plaza

Hastings Visitor Centre now has a new home says the headline - but how is a visitor to know that? Or know where it is?

There are no information notices in Hastings Station.

No sign post at the station exit.

When a visitor comes out of the station they will look right to the taxi rank or straight ahead for the buses.

But the new visitor information centre is way over to the left - a small door to a small room sandwiched between the college main entrance and Subway fast foods.

Moving the visitor information centre up to the station was a sensible idea. What a pity the move has been so poorly executed with apparently no thought given on how best to inform the visitor.