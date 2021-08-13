Hastings Carnival 2021. SUS-210808-092946001

May I thank everyone who contributed to all the events leading up to the Old Town Carnival, especially the marshals and emergency services who kept us safe throughout the week.

Although public support was sparse in some areas, possibly due to the earlier start and the weather forecast, the enthusiasm was great.

The article by Andrew Hemsley in last week’s Observer stating that the committee want to move away from using vehicles in the procession is slightly misleading as they agreed to reduce the size of the vehicles because of the alleged damage to the pavement in the Old Town.

The new reason given for banning vehicles is pollution of the environment, which although it exists is considerably less due to the road closures meaning much less traffic on the Carnival route. Phasing out mechanized floats altogether means the elderly, the less abled, the very young and some live music would be unable to take part nor would the floats of visiting Carnival courts who this year travelled a considerable distance to support our Carnival, we should have been very small without them.

Congratulations to the little red car maker who pushed his environmentally friendly vehicle around the route with his colourful helpers you – lead by example, mate.