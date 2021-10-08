Speed limit enforcement

It’s not just Springfield Road, speeding and dangerous driving happens all over Hastings and St Leonards.

Hastings has a real ‘petrol head’ problem from the nightly sound of teens wringing the necks of their 50cc mopeds around the streets to the out of control speeding bikers on the Ridge and other main roads to the wannabe racing drivers tyre squealing across town. All of which seems be ignored as its better than them being involved in other more serious crime.

Our council and police are not interested in just one idiot biker screaming around at 3am despite the fact that they may be disturbing the sleep and peace of literally hundreds of people let alone the safety issues that go with such reckless behaviour.

This needs a town or more importantly county-wide strategy to curb this rather than just street.