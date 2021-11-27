Did you now that the addition of a leaf to the Remembrance poppy was not made until 1995
From: Andy Ralph, Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings
I feel I am being a bit pedantic but I wanted to correct a misconception made by a writer in the letters in your 12th November issue.
The addition of a leaf to the poppy was not made until 1995, although you could purchase a leaf separately from British Legion collectors since the 1960s. The original purpose of the leaves was to make a poppy spray, rather than having a full poppy wreath.
In Scotland, the poppy is still sold without a leaf, as designed by Lady Haig, to be a more correct botanical representation.
Wearing the leaf at 11 o’clock is a choice that is up to the individual wearer.
According to Royal British Legion, the only criterion for wearing a poppy is to “Wear it with pride.”
I think that they should know, if anyone does.
