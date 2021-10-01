Cyclists should not ride on pavements

From: Steve Wise, Stonefield Road, Hastings

According to the Highway code a cycle is classified as a vehicle.

Riding the wrong way up a one way street and cycling on the pavement are both R.T.A offences and attract on the spot fines.

Many people I have challenged have responded with a volley of abuse.

So please remind them they are not above the law.

