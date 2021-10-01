Cyclists should not ride on pavements
From: Steve Wise, Stonefield Road, Hastings
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:52 am
Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:07 am
According to the Highway code a cycle is classified as a vehicle.
Riding the wrong way up a one way street and cycling on the pavement are both R.T.A offences and attract on the spot fines.
Many people I have challenged have responded with a volley of abuse.
So please remind them they are not above the law.
