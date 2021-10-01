Hastings Direct site in Bexhill. SUS-210921-110430001

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce should not be sticking their nose into the planning process.

Conquest House in Bexhill is either suitable and viable under building regulations and planning for conversion to flats or it is not.

Re-use and adaptation of sound well-built property has to be something that we increasingly do rather than the epic waste of resources and materials utilised in the demolition of such buildings as this.

The same goes for Ashdown House in Hastings which could very well be adapted into flats with the addition of some reasonable peripheral development within its existing landscape setting.