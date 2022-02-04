Boris should follow the example of the banker who resigned when he was found to have broken Covid rules
From: Stephen Hardy, George Close, Robertsbridge
Last month the chairman of global banking giant Credit Suisse, Antonio Horta-Osorio, who had previously been the boss of Lloyds Bank resigned with immediate effect after breaking Covid quarantine rules.
Mr Horta-Osorio left following an internal investigation. It emerged he breached Covid rules last year, including by attending the Wimbledon tennis finals.
“I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally,” Mr Horta-Osorio said. “I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time”
Contrast that with the response of Prime Minister Johnson to the internal investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray. Note an internal investigation, not an independent investigation as alleged by several Tory MPs, which said ‘there were failures of leadership and judgment’ in No 10. Johnson said to Keir Starmer ‘I am not going to draw any conclusions (about) what Sue Gray says in her report’
Hiding behind the fact that the Metropolitan Police are investigating the most serious breaches of Covid regulations, in No 10, Boris has simply put off his ultimate day of reckoning, rather than doing the honourable thing, accepting responsibility for what happened and resigning.
Please send your letters to [email protected] Letters must be accompanied by a full name and address. Anonymous letters are never printed. We reserve the right to edit letters for any reason.