Last month the chairman of global banking giant Credit Suisse, Antonio Horta-Osorio, who had previously been the boss of Lloyds Bank resigned with immediate effect after breaking Covid quarantine rules.

Mr Horta-Osorio left following an internal investigation. It emerged he breached Covid rules last year, including by attending the Wimbledon tennis finals.

“I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally,” Mr Horta-Osorio said. “I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time”

File photo dated 25/10/2010 of Antonio Horta-Osorio. Photo Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Contrast that with the response of Prime Minister Johnson to the internal investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray. Note an internal investigation, not an independent investigation as alleged by several Tory MPs, which said ‘there were failures of leadership and judgment’ in No 10. Johnson said to Keir Starmer ‘I am not going to draw any conclusions (about) what Sue Gray says in her report’

Hiding behind the fact that the Metropolitan Police are investigating the most serious breaches of Covid regulations, in No 10, Boris has simply put off his ultimate day of reckoning, rather than doing the honourable thing, accepting responsibility for what happened and resigning.