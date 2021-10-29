Sir David Attenborough and Prime minister Boris Johnson on the environment

Really good news last week from Jack Doherty about the world’s faith leaders speaking out strongly on the need to act on climate change. All Earth’s leaders need to hear this message loud and clear in the next two weeks.

On Saturday 6 November people will be out on the streets all around the world for a Day of Action on climate mid way through the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow.

Please join the peaceful Climate March in Eastbourne: Saturday 6 November, 12 noon, Banker’s Corner, Terminus Road, Eastbourne BN21 3LX. March from there round the town centre, ending up at Wish Tower Slopes where a Rally will be held at 2pm with speakers and music.

We used to say take action for the sake of our grandchildren. But climate destruction is already taking place and affecting today’s grandparents.

Let’s all make our voices heard for the sake of our common home, our beautiful but damaged planet Earth.