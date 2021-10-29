Alexandra Park in Hastings pictured in autumn, 27/10/21 SUS-211027-150631001

I wish to offer a huge plaudit to Alexandra Park in Hastings in the way that it has been so immaculately kept this year.

It looks so much better than it ever did before and the contractors are such nice hard working people.

It is such a pleasure to walk there – which I do very often as I love this park so much. There have been such beautiful displays of flowers shrubs and now magic coloured trees are showing for Autumn so pretty

It has looked superb all year this year and is so improved against other years. Thanks so much it is so appreciated.

May I just make one suggestion that we could have Recycling bins as well as waste bins in the park as there are none.

We should all be doing our bit for the planet I feel everywhere.