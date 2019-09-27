Let’s launch a ‘buslove day’ in Hastings

From: Bea Rogers, Wellington Square, Hastings

Having tried and failed to get to the Car Free Day on Sunday, (all the buses going in that direction seem to have been cancelled) can I suggest a different approach?

Walking and travelling by bus are the most eco-friendly modes of transport, and both are being neglected by local councils and Government alike. If they won’t let buses through on Car Free Day then let’s have a separate Buslove Day. We could have buses full of flowers or art, low fares or none, and bus rides off the usual routes, for example to local nature reserves. We could have posters and stickers on bus shelters and bus stops, and entertainment and food along the lines of Car Free Day. Kids in school could draw a picture of their best fantasy bus. Obviously the bus and coach companies would have to be involved, far beyond their daily schedules. Paint the town bus coloured.