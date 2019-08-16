Is Hastings carnival procession no longer fit for purpose?

From: Michael Collinson, George Street, Hastings

As forecast in your paper last week, the supposed “highlight” of the carnival week – the Saturday Procession, turned out to be a dismal non-event, far eclipsed by Wednesday evening’s Pram Race. The “fiesta” fizzled out by 6.15pm, leaving bystanders to drink over-priced beer from plastic glasses, hanging around for the roads to re-open and a firework display that was never going to happen.

“The Show Will Go On” trumpeted your editorial last week. No it shouldn’t! There was no show; only a couple of tatty-looking lorries and a trail of bored-looking majorettes, followed by a few half-naked young girls cavorting around to no purpose. And hardly a coin collector to be seen.

The procession is no longer fit for purpose, and is not worth the local road closures, parking disruption and extra policing it entails.

Far better to combine the best events of the week - the Town Crier competition, the Crown Lane Cycle Race, the Concert on the Beach, the Seaboot Race, the Tug of War and the Pram Race all into one long day, and forget the procession altogether.