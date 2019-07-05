Is Alexandra Park a better venue for Hastings’ military parade?

From: Brian Silsby and Adrienne Beaton, Ashford Road, Hastings

While taking part in a health walk last Sunday in aid of Cardiac Rehab, we met a member of the ex-armed forces who had taken part in that day’s military parade at the Stade.

His opinion and the opinions of other members of the armed forces is that Alexandra Park and not the Stade is the preferred venue for the military parade. When Alexandra Park was the location crowds gathered intent on watching the parade whereas at the Stade, yes people watched, but they were people who were just passing by and soon move on.

Despite the decision, made by the Armed Forces Council which ignores the advice from the military men, Alexandra Park serenity and close proximity to the war memorial remains the most suitable venue for not only the military parade but the beer festival and proms night too.