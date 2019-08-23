Heavy vehicles are damaging the roads in Hastings Old Town

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

The rise of on-line shopping means that a lot more quite large and heavy delivery vans are using our roads, with disastrous results. Here in the Old Town many of the streets are lined with large, ancient kerbstones. These heavy stones are quite adequately secured for ‘normal’ traffic and pedestrians. However, I have just watched a van drive a front wheel over a stone in All Saints Street. It was partially upended and left at a dangerous angle. The driver needed to get onto the pavement, illegally of course, as the road here is too narrow for him to stop without causing an obstruction.

Bring back donkey carts.