Hastings & Rye deserve a better MP who would honour the vote to leave the EU

From: Margaret Winchester, Battle Road, St Leonards

In response to the news of Labour’s Peter Chowney, the Liberal Democrats’ Nick Perry and the Green Party’s Chris Whitrow’s letter to Amber Rudd asking why she supported the Prime Minister’s proposed suspension of Parliament.

As Amber Rudd is a career politician, it seems blindingly obvious that she voted as she did in order to keep her job. Conservative MPs were told, ‘Any MP who defies the party will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as a Conservative candidate in an election.’ She has announced that she will stay in the Conservative Party.

She has since resigned, giving one of her reasons for doing so as her objection to 21 moderate MPs being sacked from the party. One of those sacked was Conservative MP Ken Clarke, Father of the House, who has since stated that he will vote for the Lib Dems and would prefer a Jeremy Corbyn government to a ‘No Deal’ Brexit. Hardly the words of a moderate man.

They are more the words of another politician ignoring the democratic vote to leave the EU in order to impose his own will on the country.

Hastings & Rye voted to leave the EU and we need a representative who will honour that democratic decision.

We do not need Amber Rudd, who rattles on about delivering fantastic things for the town, including better train services to Hastings; who stood and publicly praised the volunteers who worked so hard on improving Ore Station, then, less than two months later, has said absolutely nothing since a reduced service at that station was recently announced.

She decided to stand for selection in Hastings & Rye back in 2006 because – in her own words – “I wanted to be within two hours of London and I could see we were going to win it.” Well, because she is a ‘Remainer,’ and her commitment is not genuinely for Hastings & Rye, she nearly lost the seat in the 217 General Election.

The local Conservative Party and the town can do better than Amber Rudd and we deserve better.