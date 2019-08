From: David Southey, New Road, Hastings

The other day I went to post a letter and the Pinders Road post box was gone, just a stalk left. Anyone know why it has gone? I must have posted hundreds of letters there over the years.

My neighbour was asking me about it just today, and he cannot walk very far.

I enquired about it to Amber Rudd’s office but they haven’t heard yet.

Was it damaged? If so I hope it can be re-instated soon.