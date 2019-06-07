Hastings man’s plea for the UK to become carbon neutral by 2030

From: Robert Sorrenti, St Vincents Road, St Leonards

Carbon neutral or life on Earth will die.

Last week your correspondent Eric Waters mocked those calling for a reduction in carbon emissions as virtue signallers and wondered what difference it would make anyway if the UK became carbon neutral by 2030 given that it creates less than one per cent of total world emissions.

Apart from improving the quality of life of everyone in the country and setting the standards for other countries to follow (which they must or the Earth is doomed), not much.