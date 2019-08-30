Hastings council should better publicise the town’s events

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

How come that Hastings has got so much going for it and yet the only people who seem to get to hear about it are readers of The Observer and the residents who attend events that take place in the town?

Does the council actually have a publicity department whose job it is to distribute press releases far and wide, letting people everywhere know that it is town well worth a visit; a good place to spend a holiday, spend their money and thoroughly enjoy themselves?

Sea boot races? Winkle Tossing? Crown Lane Butchers Bike Uphill Races? Does HBC let everyone everywhere know that things like this take place in the town? If not, why not?

How many newspapers and television stations covered the World Crazy Golf Championships? Does HBC tell them when they are taking place? If not, why not?

Is the national media aware of the fact that Source Park is the world’s largest underground skate park and what takes place there? If not, why not?

Will photos appear nationwide following the 67th National Town Criers Championship in October? If not why not?

I could go on and on but I think I have made my point.

Hastings is not a dozy, tin-pot place down on the south coast but a town that has got a lot for it and it’s the council’s job to let everyone else know.

The future prosperity of Hastings depends on it.