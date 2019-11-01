Hastings campaign group’s concerns about 5G and our safety

From: Pete Welch, Grand Parade, St Leonards on Sea

As a member of the Hastings campaign group opposing the roll-out of 5G,I congratulate Parliamentary Candidate Paul Crosland on his stance regarding this important issue, and welcome his stand in the coming elections – I look forward to hearing from other candidates whether they too have concerns about the implementation of 5G.

Increasingly, people are becoming aware of the evidence of physical and biological harm from the radiation emitted by this technology: evidence which is being ignored by those with power over our safety.

It is important to realise that this is not just ‘4G upgraded’ - it’s a whole new range of radiation in a higher frequency, focused beam. Many scientists are calling for the 5G rollout to be paused, whilst the impact of this technology on mankind and the natural world is fully investigated – studies already shown damage to biological systems in humans, animals, insects and plants which threaten to harm us and our world beyond recovery.

5G radiation is not safe: I urge all readers to make their own enquiries, and join with your local group to call upon our Leaders to take a precautionary approach to this before it’s too late – for all of us.