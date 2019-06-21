Hastings CAB is looking for old photographs, memorabilia and memories for their 80th anniversary event

From: Chris Maynard, Chairman, Citizens Advice 1066,London Road, St Leonards

In September 1939, at the outbreak of WWII, a network of emergency advice centres was opened across the United Kingdom to be “at the service of any citizen in difficulty”.

These were the first Citizens Advice Bureaux, staffed by volunteers and operating on the underlying principle that the service should be “for the citizen by the citizen”. Hastings CAB was one of the very first, opening on September 9, 1939. This autumn we will celebrate our 80th anniversary.

I wonder whether any of your readers have memories to share of the Hastings bureau. Perhaps the CAB helped members of their family, or perhaps they were volunteer advisers in years gone by.

Now named Citizens Advice 1066, we believe our service is as much needed now as ever before. In times of uncertainty and momentous change we are determined to keep the founding spirit alive.

We are a member of a national association but we have to raise our funds locally and we rely on our local volunteers who deliver advice, campaign for change and even run our reception. As an independent local charity, we are proud to have kept the service going for people in our area for 80 years.

We will celebrate this September with friends and supporters at our new premises at the Magnet Centre, in the former Christ Church School in St Leonards. It would be lovely to see any old photographs or other memorabilia from the early days, which we could put on display. Readers may get in touch about any items they would like to share or to register an interest in the event by e-mailing us on info@citizensadvice1066.co.uk or calling us on 01424 721458.