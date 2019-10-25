Hastings and St Leonards Scouts promise to bring change

From: Tim Peake, Scout Ambassador

As Scouts, here in Hastings and St.Leonards, we make a promise to help other people.

We’re the doers and the give-it-a-goers. We’re the change-makers. We’re not afraid to take a deep breath and speak up.

This month we’re renewing this promise with the relaunch of our campaign, A Millions Hands. This is a way for Scouts to improve lives right here in Hastings and St.Leonards, while developing the skills to succeed. The campaign is about raising awareness across six themes, all chosen by young people themselves. But it’s about taking action too. From protecting our environment to ending homelessness, supporting refugees and displaced children and promoting kindness in every community, we’re also renewing our commitment to supporting better mental health for all and understanding disability.

Over the last one hundred years, the issues we’ve tackled have evolved and changed, but our young people’s drive to make a positive impact remains as strong as ever.

As Scouts, we’re always striving to leave the world a little better than we found it. Scouts are not bystanders. We play our part to create a better society and a better future for our precious planet.

We don’t wait for change to happen. We make it happen.

To each and every Scout and volunteer in Hastings and St.Leonards, I say thank you for playing your part and if you’re not involved yet, please join us.

You’ll gain valuable skills for life and make all the difference.