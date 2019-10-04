Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd claims House behaviour reflects divisions in our homes

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

House behaviour not fit for home

“The atmosphere is the worse for 22 years; passions are inflamed, angry words are uttered and the culture is toxic”.

This was how the Speaker described the atmosphere in the House of Commons last week and his comments were followed by ones from Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd who claimed that the present Parliament reflects, amongst other things, the divisions in our families. (Observer on-line 25th Sept).

Really?

How many local homes does she know of where husbands, wives and their children are at each other throats, shouting inane insults across the room, day in, day out?

In how many of them has there been, to quote one political commentator, an explosion of animosity and abuse?

Is she aware that, when the 118 members of the College of Bishops condemned the use of unacceptable language, they were referring to that spoken by her parliamentary colleagues and not the occupants of homes throughout her constituency?

Who has she overheard on the streets of Hastings and Rye using the words ’Nazis’ and ‘posh boy thugs’ and threatening to lynch someone who they described as ‘a stain on humanity’, following their usage by so-called ‘Honourable Members of Parliament?’.

With a General Election in the offing I would have thought that the last thing that Ms Rudd should be doing is equating the totally unacceptable behaviour that we have all seen exhibited in the House of Commons with that of the people whose votes she will need to get re-elected.

To suggest that their families are as divided as the politicians that surround her at Westminster is unacceptable and I think she owes them an apology.