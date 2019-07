From: Peter F. Bolwell, Priory Close, Hastings

It is an enormous cheek for Ark William Parker Academy to claim it is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year (Hastings Observer, June 28).

William Parker Comprehensive was only created in 1978 on the ashes of the former Hastings Grammar School (whose grounds and premises it was permitted to take over) and of course it has only been the Ark Academy for a much shorter time even than that.

Hands off our history, Ark Academy!