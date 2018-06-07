Funding to keep a healthy NHS

Our health is one of the most important things in day to day life, so it makes sense that it is also a major part of the Government. In Britain we are fortunate to have an outstanding health service in the NHS. It is a service that delivers cutting edge care free at the point of use when we most need it. Our health service is built by the hard work of dedicated doctors and nurses who help patients and save lives.

This is why it is important the NHS must always remain at the forefront of Government policy and it must receive the funding it requires to continue delivering a high quality service. As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS, we look at the accomplishments and milestones we have reached but also how we can progress in the future to ensure that our towns receive the best possible healthcare.

Looking locally, we have made some huge improvements. Earlier this week, I received a letter notifying me that the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is exiting special measures for quality. This is great news, in which the Trust’s “Well-led” rating has increased from “Requires improvement” to “Good”. Even more importantly, the Conquest Hospital’s urgent and emergency services and medical care departments have also both risen from “Requires improvement” to “Good”. These are real improvements that make a significant difference to the level of care in our town’s emergency department and are testament to the hard work by our town’s nurses and doctors.

We must also recognise the work of our volunteers, which number around 750 within the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. To dedicate their time to helping others in need is an incredibly generous gift. I am clear that there is still work to be done to ensure our NHS reaches the highest possible standards and I will do all I can as the MP for Hastings and Rye to fight for this in our towns.

This is why despite tight public finances, the Government has actively supported the NHS’s own plan for the future which will mean NHS spending by at least £8 billion in real terms over the next five years. This will ensure that by the end of this Parliament, everyone will be able to access GP services at evenings and weekend. This will be transformative for Hastings, where GP shortages are a key issue. I look forward to hearing more about NHS funding from the Government in due course, and I hope everyone will join me in congratulating the milestones achieved by our medical professionals here in our towns.