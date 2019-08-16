Ex-pupil’s support for William Parker

From: Joe Billenness, Oakwood Close, Hastings

I still have my William Parker uniform. I attended whilst it was a comprehensive and before Ark took over. The badge on our blazer stated “Gulielmus Parker Fundavit 1619”.

Things change over the years and William Parker has, like many other schools and institutions, evolved: from church school, to grammar school, to comprehensive school, to academy. It is a shame that Mr Bolwell appears to dislike the fact that William Parker abandoned selection and is reluctant to celebrate an important milestone in one of our local schools history.