Don’t damage our countryside

From: Penny Beale, Croft Road, Hastings

The treasures of our beloved surrounding countryside are to be digitally promoted by a new and costly scheme so that more people can appreciate the beauty we have on our doorstep.

But they had better do it quickly before the proposals to smother the area with solar panels gets going. Should these go ahead, we would only be able to see them on a screen. Is this the progress that Hastings Borough Council is willing and able to foist upon us?

Keep your digital ideas under control, please, and off our heritage.

Future generations would never forgive any more damage to our landscape.

I certainly will not, especially when it comes to election time.