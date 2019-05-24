Do Hastings children need boundaries?

From: Verna Lodder,Bulverhythe Road, Hastings

I made the mistake of shopping in Hastings.

I nearly fell over with a child on a scooter in a shop and couldn’t hear myself think with the screaming from a child in a tantrum in another shop so I left.

The parent is usually on the phone or chatting with their similar in attitude friends. It is as if they all belong to the same club. Pity they can’t have training classes for their children in learning how to behave because it’s not the child’s fault.

Children need instruction, it makes them better people and gives them security in knowing the boundaries.