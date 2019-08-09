Cutting of grass verges in Hastings simply not good enough

From: Robert Walpole, Park Avenue, Hastings

So, at last the verges in and around Hastings have been cut. What a mess though.

The machine used does not cut the grass (and weeds) short enough and cannot get close in areas where there are trees, fire hydrants, etc.

In Park Avenue some of the “cut” grass is still over four inches tall.

The grass cuttings are left making the place look so untidy, and of course, a lot of this will find its way into the drains and cause problems when the heavy rains come.

Finally, nothing has been done to remove the tall weeds and grass growing in the gutters and through the cracks in the pavements, so the overall effect is that everything looks a mess.

The council obviously has no pride in the town and visitors go home with the impression that this town takes no pride in itself and perpetuates the feeling that we are a run-down area.