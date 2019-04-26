Cuts to services – but not wages

From: Richard Stevens, All Saints Street,Hastings

At a time when Hastings consistently features near or at the top of any poll concerning deprivation or low pay, it must be reassuring to some that the Taxpayers’ Alliance’s Town Hall Rich List (Observer, April 12) cites the largest single salary paid to an East Sussex Council Officer is a staggering £190,000 in basic pay plus employer (that’s us council tax payers!) pension contributions of around £34,000.

So… We’re at or near the top once again despite the savage cuts to services for the most vulnerable and the closure of day-care facilities for the elderly, etc…

Quite some achievement!