Could abandoned Eversfield Hospital in St Leonard’s be used for the homeless?

From: Patrick Williams, Ganton Place, St Leonards- on-Sea

Having learnt that the Sea Road Promenade shelter has been vacated by the homeless but only on a temporary basis while the council refurbish and redecorate, may I suggest that a temporary solution could be the use of the abandoned Eversfield Hospital premises (a suggestion I made to HBC some time ago) for the winter months giving HBC a chance to solve the homeless problem before planning new hotels.

A new hotel in Hastings will not be popular with tourists if they have to step around the homeless of Hastings whilst taking the sea air.