Costa Hastings should not waste drinks

From: Carina Brown, Linden Close, Eastbourne

Today I visited costa in Hastings.

Person before had their order made up incorrectly, the person at the till said they misheard what was said. They immediately changed the order – this was really good – however what I saw next infuriated me.

I am disgusted with Costa and any other company that may do this.

So the person serving changed the order and chucked the original down the sink.

A perfectly good drink value probably £3-£5. This could have gone to a staff member. Even better than that, there are many homeless and hungry people in Hastings along with many other towns.

When I raised this with the staff, they just said there is no policy to do anything with mis-orders.

I ask people to share this message in the hope that they will look at this and consider what they are doing and make a policy where people out there that could have enjoyed that drink who have no money could benefit from a policy change.