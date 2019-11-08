Costa Hastings should not waste drinks

HMP Ford's new cafe Serving Thyme, which serves Costa coffee. Pic Steve Robards
HMP Ford's new cafe Serving Thyme, which serves Costa coffee. Pic Steve Robards

From: Carina Brown, Linden Close, Eastbourne

Today I visited costa in Hastings.

Person before had their order made up incorrectly, the person at the till said they misheard what was said. They immediately changed the order – this was really good – however what I saw next infuriated me.

I am disgusted with Costa and any other company that may do this.

So the person serving changed the order and chucked the original down the sink.

A perfectly good drink value probably £3-£5. This could have gone to a staff member. Even better than that, there are many homeless and hungry people in Hastings along with many other towns.

When I raised this with the staff, they just said there is no policy to do anything with mis-orders.

I ask people to share this message in the hope that they will look at this and consider what they are doing and make a policy where people out there that could have enjoyed that drink who have no money could benefit from a policy change.