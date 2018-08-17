Come and join me at the Seniors’ Fair

One of the many great reasons to live in Hastings is our amazing community. We have a distinct culture, history and heritage which forms a shared bond amongst residents. Each and every member of our community adds to its identity. As with much of East Sussex, a large proportion of our population are ageing and many elderly newcomers choose our remarkable area to live.

I firmly believe people who have worked hard all their lives deserve security in their retirement. Not only should our hard working seniors feel secure in our community, they should also be aware of the number of fantastic opportunities available to them to make the most of their retirement. This is why last year I decided to hold my inaugural Seniors Fair – I am pleased to say it was a success and I will be holding another fair this year.

Enthusiasm for the event picked up after I changed the headline from “Pensioners’ Fair” to seniors. Quite right – many seniors are incredibly active in work and in leisure and shouldn’t be labelled pensioners! These fairs provide a chance for our residents to connect with local and national organisations who provide services, opportunities and clubs to senior citizens. I held two Seniors Fairs in the last year – one in Hastings and one in Rye – both of which received excellent feedback not only from residents but also from stallholders who said that they found them a helpful opportunity to connect with the people they support, and to network with other organisations.

I am pleased to announce that I will hold my third Seniors Fair on 19 October at Sussex Coast College, Hastings. The event will run from 10:00 – 13:00 and everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

I am delighted that a huge number of our local and national organisations have already agreed to be stallholders at my fair. Organisations ranging from Manor Insurance and Crest House Care Home to Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council will be represented at the Fair. Thirty local and national organisations will meet with our local residents and discuss the opportunities and facilities open to them to make the most of their retirement.

I hope you will join me on 19 October. If you would like more information, email me at amber.rudd.mp@parliament.uk or call 01424 716 756.